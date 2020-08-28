ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

