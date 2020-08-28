Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Qiwi worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 41.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.33. Qiwi PLC has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

