Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

