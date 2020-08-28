Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $888.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $436,892. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.