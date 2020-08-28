Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 882,701 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 923,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

