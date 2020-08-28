Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 279,035 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

