Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 49,866 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in US Ecology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in US Ecology by 580.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 198,042 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in US Ecology by 214.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. US Ecology Inc has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

