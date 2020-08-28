Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,028 Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 340.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 641,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 543,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.02 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.