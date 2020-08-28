Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $972.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,948. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

