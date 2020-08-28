Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $41.22 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

