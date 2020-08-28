Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AAR by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AAR by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AAR by 100.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.59 million, a P/E ratio of 165.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

