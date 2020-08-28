Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

