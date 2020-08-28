Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 171,423 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 233,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

PTEN opened at $3.85 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

