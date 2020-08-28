Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Meredith by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meredith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meredith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.