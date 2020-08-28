Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.