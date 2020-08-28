Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $484.65

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $484.65 and last traded at $484.43, with a volume of 3962346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

