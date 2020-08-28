Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $21.71 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 274,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 369.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 473.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

