Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

