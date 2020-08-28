Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $24.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $22.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $98.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.94 million, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

In other news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

