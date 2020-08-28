Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 700.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

