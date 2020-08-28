Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.25 ($2.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

VOD stock opened at GBX 113.68 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($218,526.96). Also, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

