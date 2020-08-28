Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $60.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.85 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $238.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.12 million to $249.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.26 million, with estimates ranging from $232.38 million to $334.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 658,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 585,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

