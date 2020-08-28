Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Kirby by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kirby by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

