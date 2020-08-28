Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBS. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Investec cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2,649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 334,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

