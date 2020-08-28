Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:XEC opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 134.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 283,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

