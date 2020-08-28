Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

