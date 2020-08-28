Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,363,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITMR shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.83. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

