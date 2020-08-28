Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.