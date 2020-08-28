HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HD Supply by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 730,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

