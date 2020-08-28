Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,777 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BankUnited worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

