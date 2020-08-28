Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.62% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HALL opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

