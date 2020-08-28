Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $64.64 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

