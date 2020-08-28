Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,007 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 322,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 197.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $35.78 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

