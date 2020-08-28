Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -304.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

