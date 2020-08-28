Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 259,150 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,489.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 44.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Itamar Medical Ltd. Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co.
HD Supply Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,777 Shares of BankUnited
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co.
