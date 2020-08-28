Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 259,150 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,489.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 44.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.