Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 35,603 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $28.36 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $843.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

