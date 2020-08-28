Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,599,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $14,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

CXO stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

