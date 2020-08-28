Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $561.88 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.52 and a 200 day moving average of $560.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

