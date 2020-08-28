Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

