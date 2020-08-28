Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,471 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PolyOne worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,719,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after purchasing an additional 434,959 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 444,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 561,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
PolyOne Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
