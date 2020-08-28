Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,471 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PolyOne worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,719,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after purchasing an additional 434,959 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 444,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 561,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.