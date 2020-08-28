Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.