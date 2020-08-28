Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wix.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $291.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.81 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

