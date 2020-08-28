Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

