Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Altair Engineering worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $909,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $227,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127,142 shares of the software’s stock worth $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 60.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,307 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $42.24 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

