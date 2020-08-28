Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of BioTelemetry worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

