Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.28 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.