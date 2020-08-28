Swiss National Bank Acquires 19,600 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NIC worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $9,113,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 162.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 236,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

