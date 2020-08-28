Swiss National Bank Purchases 74,300 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Pretium Resources worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 336,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

