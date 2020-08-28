Swiss National Bank Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of 8X8 worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 31.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,263,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 506,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.91 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

