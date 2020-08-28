Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 150,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

